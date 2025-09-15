Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine continues this week

High pressure will continue to bring mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures across Metro Detroit this week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s each day, nearly 10° above average.

Our next chance for rain will be Sunday. Ahead of the rain will pick up clouds late Friday and into Saturday, with high temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 70s both days.

Your Full Forecast

More sunshine and warm temperatures

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor