Metro Detroit Weather: Another round of record-setting temperatures

We'll start off this week with potentially record-setting temperatures with highs near 70°. The current record high in Detroit is 69°, which was set in 1983. Skies will start off cloudy across Metro Detroit, with a few sprinkles possible especially north. Skies will gradually clear for most in the afternoon, with clouds hanging around north of I-69. Winds will be 10-20 mph out of the south-southeast.

Showers and a chance for non-severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday along a cold front. Temperatures will fall from the low 60s, by the late morning, to the 40s by the evening.

The weather becomes quiet Wednesday through Friday with highs temperatures running above average and near 50°.

Today: Cloudy to partly sunny with highs near 70°. Winds: S 5-15 G25 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with low in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain by the morning. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Rain showers with a chance for t-storms thru midday. Highs near 61°. Winds: S/NW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn