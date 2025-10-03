Metro Detroit Weather: Back to the 80s today

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s, including 83° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Back to the 80s todayioio

Tonight: There may be just a touch of fog in a few spots. Lows will be milder in the mid to upper 50s with 59° in Detroit. Winds: SE Light.

Saturday: Warm sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s again.

