Metro Detroit Weather: Frost Advisory issued for most of metro Detroit tonight

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe and Sanilac counties from midnight to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with widespread frost possible. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: After a chilly start, sunshine can be expected with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60° again. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: More clouds later in the day, with the chance for rain arriving late. Temps in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

