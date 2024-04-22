Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly start to the day

A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of southeast Michigan until 8 a.m.

Dry weather will stick around for the start of the workweek, but clouds will gradually increase late in the day. High temperatures will be near 65°.

The next storm moves in Tuesday with showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Winds will also be strong with gusts near 35 mph. A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning, before skies gradually become mostly sunny later in the day. Highs will be colder on the back side of the system and in the low to mid 50s.

Dry weather is expected for the first two days of the NFL Draft, with high temperatures near 60°. Rain and thunderstorms chances return Saturday, but with highs climbing into the low 70s.

Today: Sunny start, then increasing clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs near 60°. Winds: SW 15-25 G35 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

