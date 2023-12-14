Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly starts with mild finishes

Cold again this morning but a warming trend begins this afternoon. Temps will be at or above average through the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s and 44° in Detroit. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Friday: Partial sun with highs around 50°. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

The Weekend: Tracking some rain Saturday night into Sunday morning with temps in the hovering in the upper 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

