Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly with slick spots possible

Temps will drop into the 20s with some wind chills in the low 20s & teens this morning. Snow showers have ended with clearing skies but a few of the roads are still wet from last night. Therefore we could see a few slick spots on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses.

Dry weather remains today, but temperatures remain chilly with highs in the low 40s. Warmer air moves in towards the end of the week with highs back near average and in the low to mid 50s by Friday. Next chance for rain will be Sunday into Monday where snow could mix in at times, we'll keep an eye on it.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: NNW 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, and still cold with highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn