Metro Detroit Weather: Clearing skies and drying out

A few showers north of Detroit dry up over the next few hours. Dry weather returns to finish the week. Temps will climb well into the 80s by Sunday and flirt with 90° next week.

today: Partly to mostly sunny, mild and dry with highs near 80°. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NNE 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: E 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn