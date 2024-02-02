Metro Detroit Weather: Brighter skies this weekend

High pressure will bring lighter winds and dry weather this weekend. Skies will start of mostly cloudy Saturday, but clear by the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Some clouds return Saturday night, before sunny skies continue Sunday with highs a bit warmer in the low to mid 40s.

The weather remains quiet to start next week with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s through Wednesday. Rain showers return by the end of the week with highs near 50°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds: Light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

