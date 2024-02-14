Metro Detroit Weather: Clearing skies today before a wintry mix Thursday

A ridge of high pressure will bring sunshine across Metro Detroit today. Temperatures will start in the low 20s and climb into the upper 30s by the afternoon.

A wintry mix arrives Thursday morning. Accumulating snow is likely north of M-59 with a mixture of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow south. Showers will begin around 8 a.m., initially as snow. Warmer air will bump that line north towards I-69 as the bulk of the moisture arrives. Snowfall rate of 1" per hour is possible north of that line. South will continue to see a mixture of precipitation. Showers will continue through 2-3 p.m. before the storm moves east. Snow accumulation will be around 2-4" north of I-69, and 1-2" between I-69 and M-59. Less than 1" of short-lived snow is possible south of M-59, before warmer temperatures and rain melt it. Winds will also be stronger with this storm, with gusts 30-35 mph possible.

Chillier temperatures settle in for the weekend with more light snow showers possible.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Wintry mix with highs near 40° by the afternoon. Winds: SE/SW 10-20 G30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn