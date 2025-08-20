Metro Detroit Weather: The sun returns tomorrow

Clouds will hang on this evening. They will begin to break up tonight and even more tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. The brightest part of Thursday will be in the afternoon. Temps will rise into the weekend and then drop. The next slight chance for rain arrives on Saturday with scattered showers possible as a cold front sweeps through the area. This front will cool us off to wrap up the weekend and into next week.

Watch the latest forecast in the video below

Decreasing clouds Thursday

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with temps returning to the upper 50s and low 60s, including 63° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Decreasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s with 79° in Detroit. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor