Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and cool today

Scattered showers and drizzle move out this morning as winds increase to gusts near 20 mph during the day. Overall, it should be a dry day for travel with sunshine slowly returning. The day will start cloudy with skies gradually clearing later in the day.

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be a good day to both travel and get outside. Temperatures will start near freezing in the morning, before climbing into the upper 40s by the afternoon with some sun.

Dry weather continues Friday and into the weekend, but colder temperatures push in. Highs fall into the mid to upper 30s with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with some late sun possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with colder temps in the 30s. Winds: WSW 5-10mph

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Black Friday: Brighter and colder with highs only in the 30s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

