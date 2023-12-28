Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy and mild with more rain

We can expect more clouds, areas of fog and occasional showers through Friday. Temperatures will gradually drop in the coming days towards New Year's Day.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 07:15:55-05

That same area of low pressure to our southwest is still influencing our weather. Therefore, nothing has really changed over the last 5 days and today is no different. Clouds, fog, rain and mild weather continues but temps will gradually fall by the weekend.

Today: Scattered rain showers and lots of clouds with highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N-SSE 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with areas of fog, drizzle and spotty light showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S/NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy, a chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

The Weekend: It gets brighter by Saturday but the temps get colder. Highs will be back in the 30s by Sunday with snow showers possible into New Year's Day.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning