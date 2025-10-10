Metro Detroit Weather: A stray shower today, milder Sunday

The chance for showers is very low today, with most of us staying dry with a partly sunny sky and highs in the mid 60s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies return for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

Dry weather continues into the start of next week, with highs in the low 70s both Monday and Tuesday. A weak cold front will push in colder air starting Wednesday, but the chance for showers will be nearly zero.

Today: Partly sunny with a slight shower chance. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

