Today will be mostly cloudy and murky with milder temperatures climbing into the upper 30s to around 41° near Detroit - making it a gray but relatively mild day for early January. Patchy fog may linger as well along with some light rain or drizzle chances possible. With all the clouds and the light winds, temperatures will stay steady through the afternoon and this evening. Tonight, skies remain cloudy with lows around the low 30s, and a slight chance of a flurry or light precipitation can’t be ruled out, though most areas will stay dry.

Thursday looks mild again with temperatures climbing into the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. The day should start dry, but rain chances increase during the afternoon and especially towards the evening. Winds will turn southerly at times, helping to boost temperatures and giving the day a more spring-like feel despite the clouds. By Thursday night - periods of rain become more likely, but since temperatures hold in the 40s, it keeps everything free from "Wintry Mischief".

Friday keeps the milder air around with temperatures climbing back into the upper 40s to near 56° ahead of a stronger cold front. Skies keep the cloudy skies around with a few spotty showers possible at times in the morning. Much of the day should be dry and breezy, especially during the afternoon. Winds will be southerly to southwest, helping to boost temperatures and keeping conditions more spring-like than wintry. Friday night remains really mild for this time of year, with temperatures holding in the 40s.

Metro Detroit Weather: Cloudy, murky and mild today

Another system moves through this weekend. It could become quite strong. Saturday showers should be mostly rain, but as colder air returns Saturday night and Sunday there should be a change to snow showers. Highs will be in the low 30s Sunday with strong winds.

Today: After a murky start to the day with fog and stray showers around, cloudy skies will continue with highs in the low 40s again. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with more fog possible and temps around 32°. Freezing fog could become a concern. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day. Highs in the upper 40s. A few spots may hit 50°. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

