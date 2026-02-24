Metro Detroit Weather: Cold start to the day today with snow on the way

After a cold and quiet start, clouds filter back in today as a storm system moves in from the northwest. Snow showers will begin in the late afternoon across southeast Michigan and continue into the evening. The steadiest snow and likely slipperiest roads will be between 8 to midnight Tuesday. After midnight snow will be lighter and spottier, which will lead to better travel conditions for the Wednesday morning commute (as long as the road is treated). High temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s Tuesday.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Snow on Tuesday night

Around Metro Detroit, temperatures trend near or just above freezing, so this looks like a rain/snow mix south of 94 with mostly snow north of that with limited accumulation. North of the city—toward Flint, the Thumb, and the Saginaw Valley—colder air holds on longer, giving those areas a better chance at light accumulating snow before the system exits Wednesday morning.

After the Tuesday night system exits early Wednesday, the rest of the week settles into a fairly quiet late-February pattern across Metro Detroit. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and cool, followed by a few spotty light snow showers with minimal impact. A milder push arrives Friday with highs climbing into the upper 40s. After the quick spike in temps, the number will fall quickly back into the 30s setting us up for another cold day by Saturday afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday, colder air returns with the next disturbance — and there is a signal for some accumulating snow on into next week. At this point it's something to watch as we head into the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Snow by the evening. Highs in the low to mid 30s with 35° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Snow expected with around an inch or less from Detroit and south. 1"-2" is likely north of Detroit.

Wednesday: Partial sun with a few snow showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s and 38° in Detroit. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

