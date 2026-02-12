Metro Detroit Weather: Cold today with mild air to follow

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today and tomorrow are reminders that it is still February. The nice thing is that we are seasonal with our temps and not well below where we should be through tomorrow. Another warming trend looks more and more likely for next week.
Detroit starts off on the chilly side today with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 30° - but we begin a steady warming trend heading into the weekend. Friday climbs to the upper 30s with a bit more sunshine, followed by highs near 40° on Saturday & Sunday under partly sunny skies.

Early next week continues the mild push for February standards — Monday reaches the low 40s and Tuesday pushes into the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. By midweek, we’re looking at the warmest stretch near the upper 40s, though a slight chance of showers develops as the milder air settles in.

Today: Partly cloudy skies with clouds building. Temps will reach the 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Some clouds with cold low temps in the teens. Winds: Light.

Friday: Sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s. Winds" 10-15 mph.

