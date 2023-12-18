Metro Detroit Weather: Roads get slippery tonight through the Tuesday morning drive

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight in Sanilac County.

Snow showers and dropping temps tonight will create slick spots on the roads. Wind chills will drop into the low teens overnight as the snow ends around midnight.

The weather quiets down Tuesday as high pressure rebuilds. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s. High temperatures climb back to near 40° Wednesday and hold there or warmer through next weekend.

This Evening: Scattered snow showers with highs in the upper 30s early and then dropping temps from 27°-32°. Winds: NW 20-35 mph. Wind chills from 16-24.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to lower 20s and wind chills in the low teens. Winds: NW 15-30 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs around 40°. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

