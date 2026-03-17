Metro Detroit Weather: Single-digit wind chills for St. Patrick's Day

A winter feel remains today with wind chills tonight near 0° and highs in the 20s. Wednesday will be slightly better but just as cold as today in the morning. More snow will be possible on Wednesday with temps hovering around freezing in the afternoon. By Thursday, the lows will be higher than Tuesday's highs and we have a chance to hit 50°

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Coldest St. Patrick's Day in nearly 50 years

Temperatures continue to climb the second half of the week as a series of weak storms slide in from the northwest.

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. There will be a slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Lots of clouds with some light snow possible. Very minor amounts, if any, could stick. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

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