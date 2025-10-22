Metro Detroit Weather: Less rain Thursday

More light rain is expected tonight, but it should be more sparse than today. Thursday a few showers are possible but with a lot less coverage. Temps stay in the low 50s Thursday.

Drier into the weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with fewer showers. Most will either be early or late in the day. Highs will stay in the low 50s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

