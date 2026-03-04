Metro Detroit Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect

Patchy fog developing overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to around 30°F. Conditions will be generally dry with light winds, so calm and quiet overnight before Wednesday morning.
Watch the forecast below
Wednesday does look like one of the quieter days this week with mostly cloudy skies, morning temps in the mid-30s and the potential for patchy fog early. Visibility could briefly dip around sunrise before gradually improving mid-morning. Afternoon highs should climb into the mid-40s. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out late, much of the daytime period trends drier compared to the more active pattern setting up later in the week.
For Thursday, showers and a return to wetter weather looks most likely. Guidance shows rain developing mainly in the afternoon with a good chance of precipitation through the day. Temperatures are expected to be milder than earlier in the week, near the low 40s, with rain lingering into the evening and a continued chance of showers overnight. This brings back the wetter pattern after a relatively drier Wednesday.
Today: Patchy fog with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog is possible again with rain closing in and lows around 36. Winds: Light.
