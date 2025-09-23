Metro Detroit Weather: A wetter day on Wednesday

There will be a slight rain chance overnight. More fog is possible tonight into Wednesday morning. A storm system moves in Wednesday bringing heavier rain and thunderstorms. Rain and storms will continue overnight and gradually taper down in coverage Thursday. New rainfall will be around 0.5-1.5". High temperatures peak in the low to mid 70s.

Once we get to Friday the drier weather takes over and it should be a nice weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and a slight rain chance. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: Calm.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be more in the afternoon than the morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, 72° in Detroit. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Winds:Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 30s. NW 5-10 mph.

