Metro Detroit Weather: Drier and warmer today

As this past weekend's storm system finally moves east, we'll have a window of dry weather today. Skies will be partly sunny with lighter winds and highs near 60°!

Unfortunately by nightfall a warm front will bring showers back into the area. Scattered showers will continue through Thursday as the front slowly moves north. High temperatures will be slightly cooler but still close to 60.

Friday will start off dry as we'll fall south of the warm front and east of the storm's cold front. But, this cold front will move in Friday evening bringing steady rain across the area, with more widespread rain Saturday. Winds will also be gusty at times near 20-25 mph. We'll keep a few more showers into Sunday, but it will remain breezy with highs into the mid 50s.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with highs near 62°. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers with highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

