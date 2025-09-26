Metro Detroit Weather: Feeling more like summer

High pressure will bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures this weekend. A few areas of fog can be expected this morning. Otherwise, today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s tonight under a mostly clear sky. Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs in the low 80s once again.
See the full forecast in the video below
More sunshine is on the way next week with high temperatures starting off near 80° Monday and Tuesday, and then drop into the low 70s the second half of the week.
Today: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with a few areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s, near 60°. Winds: W 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs around 81°. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor