High pressure will bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures this weekend. A few areas of fog can be expected this morning. Otherwise, today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s tonight under a mostly clear sky. Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs in the low 80s once again.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Feeling more like summer

More sunshine is on the way next week with high temperatures starting off near 80° Monday and Tuesday, and then drop into the low 70s the second half of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a few areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s, near 60°. Winds: W 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs around 81°. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

