Metro Detroit weather: More showers and colder this weekend

Showers continue this weekend as we remain under an upper level trough. Showers will be scattered Saturday and more isolated Sunday. Winds will be strong at times and out of the northwest, with gusts near 25 mph. Temperatures will be even colder than how we ended the workweek with highs in the mid 50s both days.

The trough begins to lift northeast next week, but we will have a chance for a few more showers both Monday and Tuesday. Highs remain in the mid 50s.

We'll have a window of dry weather Wednesday before the next storm system moves in, likely bringing rain Thursday through next weekend.

Tonight: Rain moves out with some clearing and lows near lows near 45°. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

