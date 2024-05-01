Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and mild until Friday

It will be mild and dry until Friday. A warm front moves through this morning with a few clouds, but behind that front temps will jump back into the mid to upper 70s.

Today: Partly sunny in the morning and then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds: Variable 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: Variable 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

