Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and mild until Friday, rain returns tonight

Posted at 5:36 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 05:36:52-04

It will be another nice day with partly sunny skies and more 70s. The next chance for rain and storms holds off until tonight and Friday.

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: to the SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of some storms. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

