Metro Detroit Weather: Dry for days to come.

A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES IN LIVINGSTON COUNTY AROUND THE HURON RIVER UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING

High pressure takes control Tuesday and sticks around through the end of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s, Tuesday through Thursday, and back into the low 80s by Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny early then partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear SW and partly to mostly cloudy east with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

