Today: Morning sun and then a few clouds in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s and 53° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Dry today with rain and snow closing in

Tonight: Clouds increase with rain closing in for the morning. Lows fall into the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Rain likely through the morning. Some may linger into early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Breezy winds SW 15-25 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor