Metro Detroit Weather: Drying out and cooler today

Cooler air "slowly" moves in today dropping high temps into the upper 40s. Scattered showers will be wrapping up towards Lake Huron Wednesday morning, leading to drier air and mostly cloudy conditions the rest of the day.

The chance for random showers continues through Thursday with a few lingering into Friday as well. Temperatures drop a few more degrees with highs in the low 40s Thursday and near 40° Friday.

We'll get a break from the wet weather Saturday, but a chance for some light snow/sleet arrives Sunday night into Monday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with some drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers east. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: S/NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Rain showers with highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

