Metro Detroit weather: Extreme Heat Warning for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties starting Sunday morning.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Michigan through 8:00 a.m. Sunday

An Extreme Heat Warning for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties from Sunday morning through Tuesday night.

An Extreme Heat Watch has also been issued for all of southeast Michigan from Sunday morning through Tuesday night. Heat index values up to 105 degrees are possible.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Check with local emergency management officials for information on cooling center availability," the NWS said.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph, gusts near 25mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will be around 100° or higher.

