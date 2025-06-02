Metro Detroit Weather: Hot tomorrow and Wednesday

Here come the 80s! Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the year so far at 87° Tue. and 85° Wed. The next rain/storm chance starts Wed. afternoon. An isolated storm could be severe.

Hot tomorrow and Wednesday

Tonight: Maybe just a few clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds:SSW 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and 87° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Highs in the mid 80s with afternoon rain and storms likely. An isolated storm could be severe with damaging wind. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

