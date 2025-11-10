Metro Detroit Weather: Still cold tonight!

The cold will remain tonight and Tuesday before we begin to warm up some on Wednesday. There could be a few flakes could drop. The wind will be up tonight making wind chills between 15° and 20° all night and into Tuesday morning. The wind is still breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday, but by Wednesday it will be a warming breeze.
By the end of the work week we will be back into the 50s for highs and mostly dry heading into the weekend.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a light snow shower. Lows in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a light snow shower. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.
Wednesday: Partial sun with a slight light rain shower, mostly north of Detroit. Highs in the mid 40s with west winds gusting up to 30 mph.
