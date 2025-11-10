Metro Detroit Weather: Still cold tonight!

The cold will remain tonight and Tuesday before we begin to warm up some on Wednesday. There could be a few flakes could drop. The wind will be up tonight making wind chills between 15° and 20° all night and into Tuesday morning. The wind is still breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday, but by Wednesday it will be a warming breeze.

By the end of the work week we will be back into the 50s for highs and mostly dry heading into the weekend.



Watch the full forecast

Wind chills in the teens

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a light snow shower. Lows in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a light snow shower. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Partial sun with a slight light rain shower, mostly north of Detroit. Highs in the mid 40s with west winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor