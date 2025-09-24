Metro Detroit Weather: Slowly getting drier

Fog is possible overnight and early on Thursday. There will be a slight rain chance tonight and Thursday before we dry out for the weekend. Temps will stay mild to warm.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain and storm chance. Fog is possible late tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and 61° in Detroit. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Full forecast

Heading toward sunshine

Thursday: Fog is possible early. Then it will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms around 30%. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor