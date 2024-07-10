Metro Detroit Weather: Flood Watch until 8 pm

A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF METRO DETROIT

Mike Taylor Flood Watch

Rain continues as the remnants of Beryl move thru. The heaviest rain will be between 5-9 a.m. A widespread 1"-3" of rain is expected, with some locally heavier amounts West of Detroit, especially west of U.S. 23. Local and river flooding will be possible and impacts to the Wednesday morning commute are likely. Rain will taper down in the afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a few afternoon showers. Highs climb to near 80°. Friday and Saturday will be dry with partly sunny skies both days. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. Storm chances return Sunday with highs pushing 90°. The heat sticks around through Tuesday next week.

Today: Widespread heavy rain and a few storms. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Heavy rain ends. Lows in the mid to upper 60s°. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 80°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

