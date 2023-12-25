Metro Detroit Weather: Foggy skies with rain late

Santa will need to call on Rudolph as dense fog continues into Monday morning, Christmas Day. Visibility will be less than 1/2 mile in spots, so take it slow and keep you lights, not your brights on. The fog will gradually lift into the afternoon, but skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs climbing into the low 50s. Rain showers will move in from the southwest in the evening, really picking up after 7 p.m. Steady rain will continue Monday night, with scattered rain showers lingering into Tuesday morning. Overall rainfall will be less than 1/4".

We'll keep chances for rain Wednesday with highs a bit chillier in the low 40s. Temperatures continue to drop Thursday, allowing showers to become more of a rain/snow mix. Accumulation will be little to none. Temperatures continue to drop to near seasonal averages with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s to round out the year.

Monday, Christmas Day: Dense morning fog, then mostly cloudy. Rain arriving in the evening. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Areas of fog possible. Sprinkles. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light/Variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Big temperature changes return with highs in the 40s with a chance of rain.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

