Metro Detroit Weather: Foggy starts with mild temps

As a storm system develops off to our west, cloudy skies continue with spotty sprinkles here in southeast Michigan. Both today and Monday will be cloudy, but temperatures will be mild and in the low 50s. Eventually the system will bring us rain late Monday evening into Monday night, with less than 1/4" of rain expected. Rain showers continue Tuesday and Wednesday, before colder air settles in, switching showers to a rain/snow mix Thursday, and light snow Friday and Saturday. Accumulation, both rain and snow, will be minimal each day.

High temperatures will be in mild and in the 50s through Tuesday, before dropping into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, and then mid 30s Friday into the weekend.

Sunday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles. Highs near 50°. Winds: SE 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles and areas of densae fog. Lows near 40. Light/Variable wind.

Monday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with rain arrives in the late evening. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

