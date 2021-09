This Morning: Clear and cool with temps near 51 in Detroit and 40s in the suburbs. A touch of fog in a few places is possible.

Today: Sunny skies with highs near 72. Wind: ENE 5 mph.

Friday: More sunshine with a high of 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

