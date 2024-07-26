Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up this weekend

High pressure will bring quiet and pleasant conditions across Metro Detroit through Saturday. Temps will begin to climb into the upper 80s by Sunday. Humidity will also increase with the late weekend warm-up. The chance for rain and storms returns Sunday evening and an unsettled weather pattern continues into the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with some spotty fog possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Light

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SE 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs near 90s. Slight storm chance west of Detroit.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

