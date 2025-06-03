Today: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and 87° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Going for 90° today

Tonight: Just a few clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds:SSW 5 mph

Wednesday: Highs in the mid 80s with afternoon rain and storms likely. An isolated storm could be severe with damaging wind. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

