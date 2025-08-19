Metro Detroit Weather: Drier today after rainy Tuesday

The clouds hang on tonight with some drizzle. A little cooler and drier weather moves in for the rest of the week. The sun slowly increases over the next few days.



Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: A mid-week fall feel

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some drizzle and lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few possible sprinkles. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with 77° in Detroit. Winds NNE 10-15 mph.

There will be dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Huron shoreline because of rip currents.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

