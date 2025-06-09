Metro Detroit Weather: The rain is over. Some sun Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow the sun will back out in the morning. There will be some clouds building up in the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible with highs in the mid 70s. Mid 80s Wednesday with sunshine.



Tonight: Showers are done and the clouds move out with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Morning sunshine starts our day. Then the clouds build in the afternoon when a sprinkle is possible. High temps in the mid 70s with 75° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

