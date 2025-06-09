Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: The rain is over. Some sun Tuesday morning.

Lingering showers and storms
Lingering showers and storms
Posted
and last updated

Tomorrow the sun will back out in the morning. There will be some clouds building up in the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible with highs in the mid 70s. Mid 80s Wednesday with sunshine.

Tonight: Showers are done and the clouds move out with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Morning sunshine starts our day. Then the clouds build in the afternoon when a sprinkle is possible. High temps in the mid 70s with 75° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit