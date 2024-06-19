Metro Detroit Weather: Heat Advisory continues

A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR LAPEER, LENAWEE, LIVINGSTON, MONROE, SANILAC, ST. CLAIR, OAKLAND, WAYNE, MACOMB AND WASHTENAW COUNTIES. DANGEROUSLY HOT CONDITIONS WITH HEAT INDICES OF 95° POSSIBLE EACH AFTERNOON.

With highs in the low 90s and dewpoints near 70° the muggy heat continues! A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons and evenings. A few storms may be strong to severe, with the biggest threats being strong wind gusts and torrential downpours leading to flash flooding.

Temperatures remain in the the 90s through Sunday. It also continues to be humid with dew points in the upper 60s, near 70°. It will be hard to regulate body temperatures outside during this time, especially in the afternoon. Limit time outside and find ways to stay cool.

Today: The same heat and feel with a storm chance late in the day. Highs in upper 80s and low 90s, Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: It will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid with a slight shower chance. Lows near 75. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: The same as Wednesday

Friday: The same as Thursday

The heat will break by Sunday evening as the humidity drops. We'll see additional rain and storms before things settle down

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

