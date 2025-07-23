Metro Detroit Weather: High heat may mean storms

Overnight the mugginess will increase rapidly. The real heat arrives Thursday with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index from 95° - 101°. There is a storm chance Thursday afternoon and evening.

Watch the full forecast below

Heat Advisory and storms

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with low temps in the upper 60s. It will be quite a bit muggier by Thursday morning. Winds: SSW 5 mph

Thursday: Heat Advisory for all of us starting at 11 AM to 8 PM. Lots of hot sun with a slight storm chance late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with 94° in Detroit. It will feel like

100° or higher in the afternoon and early evening. We may get a heat advisory for this time. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partial sun, humid, with storm chances, especially in the afternoon and evening. The best chance for heavy rain will be around Detroit and south. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor