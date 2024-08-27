Metro Detroit Weather: Heat Advisory in effect today

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday. High temperatures and high humidity will bring heat indices up to 102°. An increase in heat-related illnesses is possible.

Storms are upstream to our northwest tonight and are moving toward Southeast Michigan. These storms could hold together and move through between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. this morning. There remains some uncertainty on how strong the storms will be as they move through, but damaging winds gusts and hail will be possible. A slight risk for severe storms is in place during this time. Quieter weather returns for Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and dew points in the low 70s. A Heat Advisory is in place as there is a higher chance for heat-related illness. Limit time outside if possible.

Another chance for storms, a few of which could be strong to severe, move through overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Better conditions for storm development will be to our southwest.

Unsettled weather continues through the end of the week, before high pressure brings drier weather and highs back into the low 80s and 70s for Labor Day weekend and Monday.

Today: Storm chances in the morning. A few could be strong to severe. HEAT ADVISORY. Highs in the low to mid 90s. It will feel like 100°+ in the afternoon and early evening. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy with a slight storm chance late. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance for storms. Some could be severe in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

