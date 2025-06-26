90s are back Friday with more storms possible. Any storm will have gusty wind, lightning, and very heavy rain. A few could have damaging winds.

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: More heavy storms Friday

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, some strong and possible severe. High temps near 90°. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor