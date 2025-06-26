90s are back Friday with more storms possible. Any storm will have gusty wind, lightning, and very heavy rain. A few could have damaging winds.
Metro Detroit Weather: More heavy storms Friday
Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, some strong and possible severe. High temps near 90°. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.
