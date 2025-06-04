Metro Detroit Weather: Heavy rain is possible overnight

Rain and storms move through overnight. The rain should be heavy and there could be some street flooding overnight. Most of Thursday's rain should be through midday. Temps will be cooler.

Watch our full forecast below

Heavy rain tonight

Tonight: Showers and storms move through with some heavy rain. Street flooding may be an issue in a few spots with over 1.5" in some areas possible. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: Variable 5 mph

Thursday: Rain showers in the morning then mostly cloudy in the afternoon, cooler. Highs near 70° with 71° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partial sun with a slight shower chance. The best chance will be south of Detroit. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

