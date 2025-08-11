Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Hot & humid again with storms possible

Another hot and humid day is on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures will start near 70° in the morning and climb to near 90° in the early afternoon. Showers and storms will develop across Southeast Michigan, mainly after 2 p.m. Scattered showers and storms will continue through early Tuesday night, mainly ending around midnight. A few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours leading to localized flooding possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 70°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs near 90°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

