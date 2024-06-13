Metro Detroit Weather: Hot, humid and stormy

Storm chances increase this afternoon and evening in the heat. They could be strong and possibly severe with damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Highs will hit the upper 80s in many spots and will feel like the low 90s because of the higher humidity today. It will cool off a bit as we head into the weekend, but the hottest temps of the year so far will hit us Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s to 105°.

Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms increasing in the afternoon and evening. They could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind the highest threats. An isolated tornado is possible. Highs near 89° in Detroit and some could hit 90° west and south of the city. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Temps will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s with Detroit around 80°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Less humid with highs near 80.

Father's Day: The humidity climbs back and so do the temps, reaching the upper 80s

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn