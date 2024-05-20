Metro Detroit Weather: Hot & humid with storms

Unsettled weather continues into next week with chances from strong to severe thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Metro Detroit is in the marginal risk for severe storms Monday and Tuesday, meaning isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Threats include: hail up to 1", winds 50-60 mph, and an isolated tornado. The storm threat Monday will be after 2 p.m. and on Tuesday after 4 p.m.

Temperatures remain well above average through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Stable and cooler air returns Thursday, with mostly sunny skies expected and highs in the low 70s. Friday will be nearly the same as Thursday.

Today: Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny. Isolated strong to severe t-storm possible after 2 p.m. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: T-storms ending. Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated strong to severe t-storm possible after 4 p.m. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

